Areas that are likely to witness rains include West, North-West, South-West, South Delhi and NCR (Gurugram, Manesar), IMD said
India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its latest update informed that Delhi and its neighbouring areas are likely to witness light rain with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty wind in the next 2 hours. The fresh spell of rains is likely to bring the temperatures down by a few notches.
Areas that are likely to witness rains include West, North-West, South-West, South Delhi and NCR (Gurugram, Manesar) Rohtak, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Loharu, Farukhnagar, Kosali (Haryana)
Mahesh Palawat, vice president (climate change and meteorology), Skymet Weather told news agency PTI, some parts of Delhi may also see thunder activity on Wednesday which will keep the temperatue in check. “A heatwave is unlikely in Delhi for a week," he added.
Delhi recorded 18 mm rainfall in 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Tuesday, as per the IMD data. The minimum temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 28 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature stood at 40 degrees Celsius.
A ravaging thunderstorm packing winds of 100 kmph had pummeled the national capital on Monday evening, uprooting trees, damaging property, disrupting internet and power supply and bringing traffic to a screeching halt. Two people lost their lives owing to the intense storm.
A 50-year-old man from Delhi's Jama Masjid area died after a balcony fell over him in the aftermath of hailstorm and rain in Delhi. And, a 65-year-old homeless man in the Angoori Bagh area of north Delhi died after a peepal tree fell on him.
It was the first storm with a wind speed of 100 kmph or more since June 9, 2018, when Palam had logged a wind speed of 104 kmph, a Met department official said. A moderate thunderstorm hit the city on April 23.
