More rains predicted for Delhi today, minimum temp at 24.4 deg Celsius

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle in the national capital, Delhi, during the day, with a minimum temperature of 24.4 degrees Celsius.

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
Published17 Sep 2024, 04:38 PM IST
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle in the national capital, Delhi, during the day, with a minimum temperature of 24.4 degrees Celsius.

The weather department said the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 34 degrees Celsius.

According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the city recorded "moderate” Air Quality Index (AQI) with a reading of 163 at 9 am.

Separately, IMD predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall over north Madhya Pradesh and southeast Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday due to a depression over Northeast Chhattisgarh and adjoining Jharkhand, which is likely to move nearly west-northwestwards.

Central India

The weather agency predictedheavy rainfall over north Madhya Pradesh and North Chhattisgarh on Tuesday and isolated heavy rainfall likely over Northwest Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday.

Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall very likely over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh during the week.

Northwest India

The IMD forecasted isolated very heavy rainfall likely over southeast Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and East Rajasthan on Tuesday and isolated heavy rainfall over Uttarakhand, west Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and East Rajasthan on Wednesday.

East and Northeast India

The weather department predictedwidespread light to moderate rainfall over Andaman and Nicobar Islands and isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall over East and Northeast India during the week.

The weather department also warned of isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands on Tuesday and Friday.

West and South Peninsular India

Widespread light to moderate rainfall likely over Konkan and Goa, and isolated to scattered moderate rainfall predicted over remaining region during the week.

Wind warning

The IMD predicted squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph over North Chhattisgarh and adjoining Southeast Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand till September 17 evening and decrease thereafter.

 

 

First Published:17 Sep 2024, 04:38 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaMore rains predicted for Delhi today, minimum temp at 24.4 deg Celsius

