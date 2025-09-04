‘More reforms, please’: Anand Mahindra after Sitharaman's rate cuts; netizens react, 'Don't forget to pass GST benefit'

Billionaire industrialist Anand Mahindra reacted after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on September 3 announced several measures for GST reforms and rationalised the rates. According to the Chairperson of Mahindra and Mahindra, these reforms will boost “consumption and investment” and hence provide the most needed boost to the Indian economy at a time the US imposed 50% tariffs on the nation.

Advertisement

The rates of consumption tax were brought down significantly, while a number of items have been brought under the nil GST regime, a wide range of goods have been moved to the 5 per cent or 18 per cent slabs from higher slabs.

The 70-year-old businessman in a post on X stated, “We have now joined the battle…More and faster reforms are the surest way to unleash consumption and investment. Those, in turn, will expand the economy and amplify India’s voice in the world.”

Advertisement

Seeking more reforms, he quoted Hindu monk and philosopher Swami Vivekananda and stated, “But let’s remember the famous exhortation of Swami Vivekananda: “Arise, awake, and stop not till the goal is reached.” So, more reforms, please…”

Social media reaction Social media users dropped a flurry of reactions over this comment. A user wrote, “Economic reforms are essential, but we need to ensure they benefit all Indians, not just the privileged few.”

Another user remarked, “Nothing is worse than this two-slab system. There should be a global 15% slab. The poor receive free rations, and no law prohibits selling unpackaged commodities. The real theft occurs in this bracket. From small lolies to 50ml cooking oil, everything should be packaged with a barcode connected to a checkout module. How about GST on fuel that no one is talking about? This is nothing but a gimmick and a hooking onto one complexity after another.”

Advertisement

Also Read | GST meeting key highlights updated: FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces GST reforms

A third user stated, “How is this a reform? They are correcting the otherwise economy killing tax rates.”

A fourth comment read, "We "India" hope you will reduce the price of your car's and will not make any additional changes so that the price of the car remains the same again."