More run-ins likely over FY22 GST compensation

The GST Council has to decide on deferring part of the compensation payment for FY22 and the June quarter of FY23 for a later period, as well as offering liquidity support by way of debt for that period, a government official said on condition of anonymity. The Council will meet before March end though a date is yet to be decided, said another official, who also spoke on condition of not being named.

