More senior commander-level talks over disengagement likely this week

Disengagement at PP 14, 15 and 17A has been regarded as relatively easy, according to analysts. They say the challenging part is the withdrawal of Chinese troops from the banks of Pangong Tso. India has been in control of one-third of the lake and the Chinese of the remaining two-thirds for years. Indian troops have been in control of some key mountain folds jutting into the lake known as “Fingers", with the Chinese in control of others.