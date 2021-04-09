More states impose curbs as 2nd covid wave rages

As reports of migrant workers leaving Gujarat’s most severely affected districts, Surat and Ahmedabad, emerged, the state government clarified that the numbers of those returning to their home states were not high. “There are no formal reports that suggest that a large number of migrants are leaving. However, we have asked district authorities to ensure that workers do not face any trouble," news agency PTI reported, citing state additional chief secretary, labour and employment, Vipul Mittra.