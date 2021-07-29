More states use RBI's cashflow management windows in FY21, says Icra

According to Icra Ltd, 18 states and union territories availed SDF for 2,007 days in FY21 compared to 15 states for 1,635 days in FY20. Moreover, 15 states availed WMA for a total duration of 1,974 days in the pandemic-stricken FY21, compared to 13 states for 1,255 days in FY20. Notably, the number of states resorting to the overdraft facility of the RBI declined to eight in FY21 from 10 in FY20. However, the aggregate utilization of the overdraft facility increased 25% to 443 days led by Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Nagaland.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}