More than 1.5 crore Covid-19 samples have been tested across the country so far, the government said on Friday.

1,54,28,170 samples have been tested for coronavirus in the country, including 3,52,801 samples in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

"This translates to 11,179.83 tests per million (TPM) for India, which has seen a steady increase since the adoption of ‘Test Track and Treat’ strategy," the ministry said.

The rise in TPM has been achieved with a steady rise in the number of labs (1,290 so far), and efforts by the Centre and State/UT governments to facilitate widespread testing through an array of options the ,ministry added.

The number of labs in the public and private sectors have been seeing a progressive enhancement. There are 897 labs in the government sector and 393 private labs. The details are as follows:

• Real-Time RT PCR based testing labs: 653 (Govt: 399 + Private: 254)

• TrueNat based testing labs: 530 (Govt: 466 + Private: 64)

• CBNAAT based testing labs: 107 (Govt: 32 + Private: 75)

The trend of highest ever single day recoveries of Covid-19 patients continued on Friday as well. For the third day in a row, the last 24 hours have recorded another high with 34,602 patients recovering. This has significantly bolstered the total number of recovered patients to cross 8 lakh and currently stands at 8,17,208. This has strongly boosted the recovery rate to reach a new high of 63.45% among Covid-19 patients.

"As a result of these constantly growing number of recoveries, the recovered patients outnumber the active cases (4,40,135 today) by 3,77,073. This difference is showing a progressively growing upward trend," the ministry said.

India saw a record single-day spike of 49,310 Covid-19 cases taking the country's tally to 12,87,945 on Friday.

