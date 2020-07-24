More than 1.5 crore Covid-19 samples tested so far: Govt

The trend of highest ever single day recoveries of Covid-19 patients continued on Friday as well. For the third day in a row, the last 24 hours have recorded another high with 34,602 patients recovering. This has significantly bolstered the total number of recovered patients to cross 8 lakh and currently stands at 8,17,208. This has strongly boosted the recovery rate to reach a new high of 63.45% among Covid-19 patients.