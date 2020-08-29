More than 10,000 COVID-19 cases in AP for 4th consecutive day

AMARAVATI : The rapid surge of coronavirus cases continued in Andhra Pradesh as more than 10,000 were added afresh for the fourth day in a row. With 10,548 new cases added in 24 hours ending 9 am on Saturday, the states overall COVID-19 tally rose to 4,14,164.

The latest bulletin said 8,976 patients got cured and discharged in the last 24 hours while 82 more succumbed to the pandemic. The overall toll rose to 3,796, while the total recoveries increased to 3,12,687, according to the bulletin. The state now has 97,681 active cases, it said.

The infection positivity rate in AP climbed further up to 11.49 per cent after 36,03,345 tests were completed at the rate of 67,478 per million population. While East Godavari district continued to report fresh cases of over 1,000, SPS Nellore too has been showing a similar spike for the past three days.

Kadapa (991) and Visakhapatnam (988) reported close to 1,000 new cases, while West Godavari, Anantapuramu, Chittoor and Prakasam added over 800 each. Chittoor reported 15 fresh fatalities and SPS Nellore 11 in 24 hours, the bulletin said. East and West Godavari reported eight more casualties each, Anantapuramu, Guntur and Kurnool six each, Prakasam and Visakhapatnam five each, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram four each. Kadapa and Krishna added two deaths each to their tally.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

