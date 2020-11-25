More than 100 companies under profiteering probe

NAA's past orders show how companies have allegedly raised the base price when the government reduced GST rate, which not only deprived consumers the benefit of the tax rate cut, but also in some cases led to increase in the tax outgo because of the increase in the base price. Companies argue there has been an increase in input costs which led to the base price increase. This argument is not accepted by the authorities as “input cost cannot rise at midnight when tax rate cut comes into effect."