More than 12 states in talks with Niti Aayog to set up think tanks

More than 12 states in talks with Niti Aayog to set up think tanks2 min read . 12:48 AM IST
The idea is to help states meet their development goals, contributing to the national goal of becoming a developed economy in 25 years.
NEW DELHI :Federal policy think tank NITI Aayog has received requests from over a dozen states to help set up similar institutions that will help them chart out their growth trajectory, a person familiar with the Centre-state discussions said on condition of anonymity.
The idea is to help states meet their development goals, contributing to the national goal of becoming a developed economy in 25 years.
“At this point in time, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir (UT), Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Goa, Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh and a few more are in touch with NITI Aayog regarding this," said the person.
These institutions are set to play a key role in bridging the gap between their current level of development and where they want to be in 2047, even as the central government prepares a vision document that details the journey to a developed economy into specific sectoral milestones.
“Every state needs to contribute towards that vision... If you want to become a $30 trillion economy, then the subnational has to contribute… NITI Aayog has written to all states and is currently working with 12-13 states on a demand basis," the person quoted above said.
In response to an emailed query, NITI Aayog said its State Support Mission seeks to reinvigorate its ongoing engagement with the states in a more structured and institutionalized manner.
“Under the Mission, NITI Aayog is supporting interested states to set up State Institutions of Transformation or to facilitate them to reimagine the role of the planning departments, or support them in the preparation of their strategies and vision documents," said NITI Aayog.
“NITI Aayog will act as a knowledge and technical partner to equip states to understand their growth drivers and provide a platform whereby they can learn each other’s and global best practices, in order to achieve the transformational objectives of Viksit Bharat by 2047," the statement said.
At the central level, 11 committees of secretaries are working on different aspects of the journey toward a developed economy to identify specific targets and milestones to be covered. At the state level, the growth strategy is set to differ.
“Each state has to tailor its strategy. It cannot be one size fits all," said the person.
Some states are working on their development goals on their own.
