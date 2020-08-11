More than 15 people who were tested positive for COVID-19 in Kharasavalasa village, Salur Mandal of Vizianagaram district have taken shelter under a tree shade claiming lack of facility being provided by the administration.

The news came to light after the video of the same went viral on social media platforms.

" COVID-19 tests were conducted in our village three days ago. 15 villagers were found positive since then they are living under the tree near Anganwadi shelter. No one is there to take care of them. There are women and children among them, and they are facing severe problems. I appeal to the authorities to provide them proper quarantine facility and supply proper food," a youth in a video said.

However, Saluru MRO Shaik Ibrahim told that the "local VRO had provided shelter to them at a school yesterday itself, and they were even served food."

"The VRO has given a report to me and has asked me to visit the village once so I am going there by 7.30 AM today," Ibrahim added while speaking to ANI.

Inputs from ANI

