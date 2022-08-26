More than 170 graft cases against public servants lie incomplete: CVC

As many as 171 graft cases were pending sanction for prosecution from different government departments, according to the Central Vigilance Commission's latest report. The cases involved more than 600 officers accused of corruption. As per the report, Department of Financial Services (DFS) reported the highest pending cases of corruption--65 cases involving 325 officers, followed by 12 cases against 67 officers with the customs and central excise, 11 cases involving 30 officers with the Ministry of Railways and eight cases involving against 19 officers with the Ministry of Defence,

