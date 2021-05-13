The Centre on Thursday said more than 19.75 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses were administered in 24 hours across the country.

The Centre said 10,10,856 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 9,64,320 beneficiaries received the second dose on May 13.

As many as 4,37,192 beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine today, the health ministry said.

The cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stood at 17,91,77,029 as per the 8 pm provisional report on Thursday.

According to the health ministry, 96,16,697 Healthcare Workers (HCWs) have taken the first dose and 66,02,553 HCWs have taken the second dose to date.

Whereas 1,43,14,563 Frontline Workers (FLWs) have taken the first dose of vaccine and 81,12,476 FLWs have taken the second dose.

Moreover, 39,14,688 for 18-44 years of age group have taken the first dose of the Covid-19 jab till now.

Meanwhile, several state governments have suspended the coronavirus vaccination drive for the 18 to 44 age group as they have run out of stock. Besides, other states' governments have floated a tender to import coronavirus vaccines.

States like Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Delhi have opted for global tenders to meet their needs.

Uttarakhand officials said the state will import 20 lakh doses of Sputnik vaccine over the next two months.

However, the health ministry has claimed that over two billion doses of Covid-19 vaccine doses will be made available in the country in five months between August and December this year.

Moreover, according to the V K Paul, Member (Health), Niti Aayog, the Russian anti-Covid vaccine Sputnik V is likely to be available by next week in the country.

