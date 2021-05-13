As many as 4,37,192 beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine today, the health ministry said.
The cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stood at 17,91,77,029 as per the 8 pm provisional report on Thursday.
According to the health ministry, 96,16,697 Healthcare Workers (HCWs) have taken the first dose and 66,02,553 HCWs have taken the second dose to date.
Whereas 1,43,14,563 Frontline Workers (FLWs) have taken the first dose of vaccine and 81,12,476 FLWs have taken the second dose.
Moreover, 39,14,688 for 18-44 years of age group have taken the first dose of the Covid-19 jab till now.
Meanwhile, several state governments have suspended the coronavirus vaccination drive for the 18 to 44 age group as they have run out of stock. Besides, other states' governments have floated a tender to import coronavirus vaccines.