More than 19 crore Ayushman cards & 24 crore ABHA numbers issued so far: Mandaviya

Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that government is making adequate legal framework towards safeguarding the data of the health beneficiaries
NEW DELHI :India has issued more than 19 crore Ayushman cards to the PM-JAY beneficiary and 24 crore ABHA numbers have also been generated, said the union health minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday while inaugrating Arogya Manthan marking the successful completion of 4 years of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) and 1 year of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM).
“This reflects an important milestone in the digitization of health records in the country. The current rate of making 4.5 lakh cards per day will be increased to making 10 lakh Ayushman Cards every day," said Mandaviya adding that PM-JAY has been successful in bridging the gap between rich and poor in terms of accessibility of healthcare services in the country.
Ashwini Vaishnaw, union minister of Communications, Electronics & IT present at the occasion said that government is making adequate legal framework towards safeguarding the data of the health beneficiaries. “Every village in the country will be connected through high-speed optical fibre in the next few years which will ensure connectivity and continuous health access to all."
Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar stated that the country is not only pioneering the adoption of technology in health services but also ensuring that it is implemented at the grass root level.
Mandaviya launched several new initiatives including Health Claims Exchange (HCX), National e-Rupi Portal and Roadmap for Digitization.