More than 2,500 fake GST invoice cases booked since mid-November

More than 2,500 cases have been booked against 8,000 entities since mid-November in the government’s drive against rackets dealing in fake Goods and Services Tax (GS) invoice, a government official said on Sunday.

Eight chartered accountants are among the 258 persons arrested in the drive. The central government has informed accounting rule maker and self-regulator Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) to take action against the erring CAs, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The last CA to have been arrested was taken into custody in Jaipur on Saturday along with his four business accomplices for running 25 fake firms that dealt in bogus invoices and tax credits without actual supply of any item, said the official.

The authorities have recovered more than ₹820 crore from the accused in all these cases, said the official. Data sharing among various tax authorities handling GST, income tax and customs as well as deployment of data analytics and artificial intelligence helped in identifying wrong doers with precision, the official said. Final beneficiaries of input tax credit fraud have also been identified including some big companies in the e-commerce segment, the official said.

The drive has aided the government’s efforts to step up tax GST revenue collections. December GST revenue receipts had touched an all time high of ₹1.15 trillion.

