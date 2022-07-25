More than 200 ton of single use plastic removed from the sea coasts: Jitendra Singh

Earlier on 5th July, the union government has launched a 75-day coastal clean-up campaign which is being carried out coastal clean-up campaign at at Digha and Haldiya in West Bengal, Bhawanipatna in Odisha Paschim, Thiruvananthapuram and Manjeshwar in Kasaragod district of Kerala, AsmawatiGhat in Porbandar and Gir, Somnath in Gujarat, Mangalore, Udupi in Karnataka and Chatham for Shore Road in Andaman and Nicobar Islands.