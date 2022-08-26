More than 22 lakh average precaution doses administered per day: Health Ministry

India has crossed a significant milestone in the national countrywide vaccination programme with more than 211 crore COVID vaccination doses administered and an average over 22 lakh precaution doses being administered per day
NEW DELHI :India has crossed a significant milestone in the national countrywide vaccination programme as more than 211 crore COVID vaccination doses have been administered so far, the union health ministry said on Friday citing that on an average over 22 lakh precaution doses are being administered per day.
The central government had launched COVID Vaccine Amrit Mahotsav‘ campaign on July 15,to give an accelerate the coverage of precaution dose. Under the campaign, free precaution dose is being provided at all government COVID vaccination centres for persons aged 18 years and above for 75 days (till 30th September).
So far, a total of 14.7 crore precaution doses have been administered, so far. This includes an additional 9.6 crore precaution doses which were administered during the campaign
Further, the average daily doses administered has increased to 27.77 lakh doses per day from 11.4 lakh doses per day (of 15 days) prior to the launch of campaign. The average daily dose for Precaution Dose has crossed 22 lakh doses per day, the ministry said.
“In another significant step, with the recommendation of NTAGI, Corbevax has been included as a heterologous precaution dose in the National COVID-19 Vaccination programme, which can be taken after second dose of either Covaxin or Covishield. Vaccine availability has been ensured for all States/UTs during the campaign. The Precaution Dose can now be taken after 6 months of this second dose," said health ministry.
Under this, over 8,86,585 special vaccination camps have been organized so far by all the States/UTs. This includes 4,052 camps at railway stations, bus stations (8,776), airports (367), schools and colleges (1,11,700), on the way to religious places (4,654) and camps at other places (7,57,036).
Special vaccination camps have been organized on the routes of Char Dham Yatra (Uttarakhand), Amarnath Yatra (Jammu & Kashmir), Kanwar Yatra (all States/UTs of North India) as well as major melas and congregations. Massive countrywide awareness campaigns have enhanced the mass awareness regarding the Precaution Dose.
The union health minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya has been closely reviewing the progress of the special campaign. Several meetings with states and UTs and other stakeholders directing them to avoid expiry of vaccines through elaborate planning and constant monitoring of processes
