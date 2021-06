The number includes 1,00,34,573 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose, 69,44,682 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 1,66,29,408 frontline workers (FLWs) who have received the first dose, 88,08,261 FLWs who have taken the second dose, 3,79,67,237 and 5,58,862 individuals in the 18-44 age group who have received the first and the second dose respectively.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}