Home >News >India >More than 27 crore Covid vaccine doses administered in India, so far

More than 27 crore Covid vaccine doses administered in India, so far

A total of 27,20,72,645 Covid vaccine doses have so far been administered across India
1 min read . 10:03 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Staff Writer ( with inputs from PTI )

  • As on the 154th day of the vaccination drive (June 18), a total of 29,84,172 vaccine doses were given to beneficiaries
  • Cumulatively, 11,40,679 people from the 18-44 age group have been fully vaccinated

India has administered more than 27 crore doses of the Covid vaccine, so far, the union health ministry said in a statement on Friday. A total of 27,20,72,645 Covid vaccine doses have so far been administered across the country, according to a provisional report compiled at 7 pm.

As on the 154th day of the vaccination drive (June 18), a total of 29,84,172 vaccine doses were given -- 26,24,028 beneficiaries received the first dose and 3,60,144 got the second dose -- as per the health ministry.

The ministry said 19,43,765 beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group were given the first dose, while 77,989 were administered the second dose of the vaccine on Friday.

Cumulatively, 11,40,679 people from the 18-44 age group have been fully vaccinated while 19,43,765 beneficiaries have received their first Covid dose to date.

Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal have administered the first dose of the vaccine to over 10 lakh beneficiaries each in the 18-44 age group, the ministry said.

