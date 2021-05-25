India's daily new coronavirus cases remained below the 2-lakh mark for the first time after 40 days today. According to Health Ministry, the country recorded 3,26,850 fresh recoveries in the 24-hour period, outnumbering new cases.

India registered more than 3 lakh #COVID19 recoveries in the last 24 hours. Together, we can win the battle against COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/lcbq9Pf7im — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) May 25, 2021

The Health Ministry said that the daily positivity rate has declined to 9.54% while the national recovery rate has touched 89.26%.

The daily new cases have fallen below the 2 lakh mark today after 40 days. The active caseload has now reduced to 25,86,782. Daily positivity rate currently at 9.54%. National Recovery Rate has touched 89.26%: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/i3Inmx7z3d — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2021





The cumulative caseload in India now stands at 2,69,48,874 including 25,86,782 active cases. The death toll mounted to 3,07,231, while the recovery tally reached 2,40,54,861.

Karnataka, which has recently overtaken Maharashtra in the number of active infections, has now 4,40,435 active infections, making the state worst-hit by the pandemic. Maharashtra follows with 3,27,580 active cases.

The Union Health Ministry informed that as many as 19,85,38,999 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far since the commencement of the vaccination drive on January 16.

On Monday, the MOHFW said that the daily coronavirus positivity rate has declined to 12.66 per cent while the national recovery rate has improved further to touch 88.69 per cent. Eight states including Karnataka, Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh account for 71.62 per cent of India's total active infections, it had said.









