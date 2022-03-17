More than 300,000 children in the 12-14 year age groups received covid jabs

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The health ministry has directed states and union territories to ensure that beneficiaries less than 12 years on the date of vaccination are not vaccinated even if he or she is registered on CoWIN
NEW DELHI: India has inoculated more than 3,00,405 children in the 12-14 year age group in the last 24 hours, taking the India’s covid-19 vaccination coverage to over 180.8 crore, the Union ministry of health and family elfare said on Thursday.
Over 1,05,89,031 people above 60 years of age have received their precautionary or booster dose. Earlier this week, the central government’s scientific committee permitted individuals in these age groups eligible for covid vaccine.
According to data provided by Registrar General of India (RGI), approximately 47 million children in the 12-14 year age group are eligible for free of cost vaccines at government Covid vaccination centres across the country. The second dose will be administered at an interval of 28 days.
On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on urged the people in this age group to receive their covid jabs under the national vaccination drive. Calling it as an important day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a series of tweets said: “Today is an important day in India’s efforts to vaccinate our citizens. Now onwards, youngsters in the 12-14 year age group are eligible for vaccines and all those above 60 are eligible for precaution doses. I urge people in these age groups to get vaccinated."
Modi also lauded efforts put in by doctors, healthcare workers and the scientist community for administering more than 180 crore vaccine doses to eligible beneficiaries across the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.
The health ministry has directed states and union territories to ensure that beneficiaries less than 12 years on the date of vaccination are not vaccinated even if he or she is registered on CoWIN. In this regard, the health ministry has stated that vaccination teams need to be trained to ensure that particularly for the 12-14 year age group there is no mixing of vaccines.
It may be noted that adolescents above 14 years of age (14-18 years) are already receiving Covaxin at government CVCs and private CVCs.
With more than 4.3 crore covid cases reported in India so far, about 2,539 new infections were recorded in the last 24 hours. India's active caseload currently is 30,799 at around 0.07% while recovery rate is 98.72%. More than 4,491 people have recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally of recovered cases at 4.24 crore.
The country has done more than 78.12 crore tests so far. The central government has provided more than 183.24 crore vaccine doses to states and union territories and over 17.32 crore vaccine doses are in balance and unutilised still available with states and union territories.
