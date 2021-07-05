The Ministry of Health on Monday informed that India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 35 crore 71 lakh in 171 days.

Of the total 35,71,05,461 vaccine doses, 10,25,96,048 people in the age group of 18-44 years have received their first dose, so far. Whereas 29,19,735 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

The ministry added that more than 41 lakh 34 thousand were vaccinated against coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

As per the Centre's data, eight states, that is Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka and Maharashtra have administered more than 50 lakh first doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the age group 18-44 years.

Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, it added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said CoWIN, India's technological platform spearheading its COVID-19 vaccination drive, s being made open source so that it is available to all countries.

He said vaccination is the best hope for humanity to emerge from the pandemic successfully and noted that India decided to adopt a completely digital approach for the exercise.

About 50 countries, including Canada, Mexico, Nigeria, Panama and Uganda, have shown interest in adopting CoWIN to run their vaccination drives, Dr R S Sharma, the CEO of the National Health Authority (NHA), had said recently, adding that India is ready to share the open-source software for free.

