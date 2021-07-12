More than 38.86 cr Covid vaccine doses provided to states, UTs so far: Centre

"More than 38.86 crore (38,86,09,790) vaccine doses have been provided to States and UTs so far, through all sources and a further 63,84,230 doses are in the pipeline. Of this, the total consumption including wastages is 37,31,88,834 doses (as per data available at 8 AM today)", read an official release by the ministry.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}