More than 400 Indians studying abroad have died since 2018: MEA

Since 2018, 403 Indian students studying overseas have died, according to data provided by the Ministry of External Affairs in Parliament. These deaths were attributed to natural causes, health issues and accidents. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The highest number of deaths has been in Canada, where 91 students have died since 2018. Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States and Australia also feature high on the list. According to the MEA data, an estimated 1.34 million Indians were studying abroad in 2022.

“Canada does happen to numerically be the highest. But I would urge that the numbers be looked at in relation to the total number of Indian students in that country," said MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“I don’t know if this is an issue that merits taking up with the government. There are individual incidents where there has been foul play. Certainly, our consulates do reach out to the families. We also take it up with the local authorities on what further prosecution or other investigation they are pursuing. I wouldn’t like to make a generalised comment there," Bagchi said in response to a query about the high number of student deaths in Canada.

Around 20 students have also died in Ukraine since 2018. Thousands of Indian students were evacuated from the country after Russia invaded it in February 2022.

“Our missions and posts remain vigilant and closely monitor the well-being of students. In case there is any untoward incident, it is immediately taken up with the concerned authorities of the host country to ensure that the incident is properly investigated and the perpetrators are punished. Further, the distressed Indian students are provided all possible consular assistance, including emergency medical care and boarding/lodging, whenever required," minister of state for external affairs V Muraleedharan wrote in response to a question in Parliament. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

