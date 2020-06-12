More than 41,000 cases heard by Delhi HC, subordinate courts during lockdown

NEW DELHI : A total of 41,608 matters have been taken up by the Delhi High Court and the Subordinate Courts during the lockdown period, till 9 June.

The submissions came before the Delhi high court on a plea by an advocate seeking directions that electronic filing and hearing of routine matters be permitted through video conferencing, both in the High Court and the Subordinate Courts.

Reetesh Singh, OSD (Examination), High Court of Delhi informed that during the lockdown period, 3,787 cases have been taken up for hearing by the court through video conferencing. Besides remand matters, the Subordinate Courts have taken up 23,339 matters through physical hearing and 14,482 matters through video conferencing. Thus, a total of 41,608 matters have been taken up by the Delhi High Court and the Subordinate Courts during the lockdown period, till 9 June.

The court also observed that though the procedure of video conferencing adopted during the lockdown was new to the judges and lawyers and each day threw up a new challenge, the high court and subordinate courts have risen to the occasion.

The observation came after the petitioner-lawyer could connect to the proceedings only after two attempts, and said he was yet to get comfortable with the process.

The petitioner eventually withdrew the petition.

The order was passed on 10 June.

