More than 41,000 cases heard by Delhi HC, subordinate courts during lockdown

Reetesh Singh, OSD (Examination), High Court of Delhi informed that during the lockdown period, 3,787 cases have been taken up for hearing by the court through video conferencing. Besides remand matters, the Subordinate Courts have taken up 23,339 matters through physical hearing and 14,482 matters through video conferencing. Thus, a total of 41,608 matters have been taken up by the Delhi High Court and the Subordinate Courts during the lockdown period, till 9 June.