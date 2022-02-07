New Delhi: More than 43.34 crore permanent account numbers (PANs) have been linked with Aadhaar as on 24 January, minister of state for finance Pankaj Chaudhary informed the Parliament on Monday.

The government has given time till end of March to link all PAN cards with Aadhaar cards.

The minister said in a written reply to Lok Sabha that tax payers could be facing difficulties in linking PAN card with Aadhaar card. These may be on account of mismatch between PAN and Aadhaar details in respect of information regarding name, date or year of birth, mobile number for receipt of one-time password for linking of PAN.

If the mismatch is on account of Aadhaar card details, the taxpayer may get the Aadhaar details corrected by concerned authority. Wherever the mismatch or difficulty regarding PAN card itself is brought to notice, action is taken and resolution is provided to the taxpayer, the minister stated.

PAN—Aadhaar linkage will help in eliminating duplicate PAN numbers and help in tax assessment and administration.

PAN is mandatory for a host of financial transactions including opening of bank accounts, deposit of cash in bank account, opening of Demat account, transaction of immovable properties and dealing in securities. PAN card is also a means of photo identification accepted by all government and non-government institutions in the country. Since Aadhaar is biometric based and cannot be obtained based on any other identification document, linking the two is important for the tax administration.

