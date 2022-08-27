More than 450 illegal constructions razed in South Delhi so far: Civic Body

As many as 473 actions related to razing the illegal buildings and 157 sealing actions have been taken during this time period in many areas of the national capital.
A massive demolition drive was conducted against illegal constructions in the south zone of the national capital this year, said the Municipal Corporation of Delhi in an official statement as quoted by news agency PTI.
The civic body said that it will further intensify the demolition drive to raze the unauthorized buildings in the city. It stated that the drive was conducted in different areas of South Delhi between January 1 and August 18 this year.
Under the demolition drive, as many as 473 actions related to razing the illegal buildings and 157 sealing actions have been taken during this time period in Said-ul-Azaib, Khirki Extension, Panchsheel Vihar, Chhattarpur, Freedom Fighter Enclave, Panchsheel Vihar, Kishangarh, Khanpur, Savitri Nagar, Gautam Nagar, and Mehrauli, among other areas, the statement read.
The officials said that the field staff of the building department of the south zone had exclusively focused on conducting demolition and sealing actions in the city. They said that the areas were regularly inspected and unauthorized constructions were identified.
The MCD also stated that its Shahdara North Zone has also carried out an intensive drive against encroachment in ward number 42 E, New Usmanpur, adding that about 100-150 permanent structures were removed in Gautampuri and R Block water tank to the main road near Engineering College.
The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) ran bulldozers in several areas including Shaheen Bagh, New Friends Colony, Khyala, Vishnu Garden and Madanpur Khadar. The North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) carried a demolition drive in Jahangirpuri area.
Noida twin towers demolition
Supertech's illegal twin towers which are taller than Qutub Minar are also going to be exploded on Sunday i.e. 28 August. The Residents Welfare Association (RWA) has finished all necessary preparations in order to carry out the scheduled demolition.
The 32-story buildings, Apex and Ceyane towers, developed by builder Supertech in Noida's Sector 93A, will be demolished in pursuance of a Supreme Court order that found the structures built on premises of Emerald Court society in violation of norms.
