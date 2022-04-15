More than 5.79 lakh Vaccine doses administered on Friday till 7 pm

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Till Friday evening, at least 1.4 individuals received their first dose, 3.57 lakh people received the second dose and 75,439 people administered booster jabs respectively.
NEW DELHI :
More than 5.79 lakh vaccine doses were administered to people across the country till 7PM on Friday, the Union Health Ministry informed. Furthermore, India’s total vaccination coverage has climbed 186.36 crore so far.
More than 5.79 lakh vaccine doses were administered to people across the country till 7PM on Friday, the Union Health Ministry informed. Furthermore, India’s total vaccination coverage has climbed 186.36 crore so far.
While 2.39 crore children in the age group of 12-14 years have received the vaccine dose so far, more than 2.51 crore precaution or booster doses were administered to eligible beneficiaries including healthcare workers, frontline workers, and the entire population above 60 years of age.
Similarly, more than 1.9 lakh people in the age group of 18-59 years have received their booster dose, out of which 23,979 booster doses were given to the people in the age group of 18-44 years whereas 85,101 precaution dose were administered to the adults in the age 45-59 years.
According to the health ministry, the vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.
Meanwhile, the Central government has provided over 192.27 crore vaccine doses to the States/UTs administrations. More than 20.69 crore vaccine doses are in balance and unutilized vaccine available with the States/UTs.
India has so far reported atleast 4.3 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 5.21 lakh deaths as per World Health Organization (WHO).
