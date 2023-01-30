More than 5 crore subscribed to Atal Pension Yojana: PFRDA1 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 01:38 PM IST
APY saw more than 1.25 crore new subscriber enrolment in comparison to 92 lakh new subscriber enrolment in 2021
Atal Pension Yojana, the ﬂagship social security scheme of the Government of India has crossed the landmark 5 crore enrolments recently.
