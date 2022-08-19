More than 52% of rural households are getting water through taps

Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) has achieved a new milestone with 10 crore rural households now getting safe and clean drinking water through taps said the ministry of Jal Shakti
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI :The ministry of Jal Shakti on Friday said that Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) has achieved a new milestone by providing 10 crore rural households with safe and clean drinking water through taps which contribute to over 52% of rural households with access to drinking through taps.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI :The ministry of Jal Shakti on Friday said that Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) has achieved a new milestone by providing 10 crore rural households with safe and clean drinking water through taps which contribute to over 52% of rural households with access to drinking through taps.
Around Three years ago, when the Jal Jeevan Mission was launched by the union government, only 3.23 crore (16.90%) of the households in villages had access to piped water connection, said the ministry in a statement.
Around Three years ago, when the Jal Jeevan Mission was launched by the union government, only 3.23 crore (16.90%) of the households in villages had access to piped water connection, said the ministry in a statement.
“3 States (Goa, Telangana and Haryana) and 3 UTs (Puducherry, D&D and D&NH and A&N Islands), have reported 100% coverage. Punjab at 99.93%, followed by Gujarat at 97.03%, Bihar at 95.51% and Himachal Pradesh at 94.88% are also poised to achieve saturation shortly," said the ministry.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“3 States (Goa, Telangana and Haryana) and 3 UTs (Puducherry, D&D and D&NH and A&N Islands), have reported 100% coverage. Punjab at 99.93%, followed by Gujarat at 97.03%, Bihar at 95.51% and Himachal Pradesh at 94.88% are also poised to achieve saturation shortly," said the ministry.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“Goa and Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu became the first ‘Har Ghar Jal’ certified State and UT in the country respectively, where people in all villages confirmed availability of adequate, safe and regular supply of water for all households in their villages, through Gram Sabhas," said in the ministry.
“Goa and Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu became the first ‘Har Ghar Jal’ certified State and UT in the country respectively, where people in all villages confirmed availability of adequate, safe and regular supply of water for all households in their villages, through Gram Sabhas," said in the ministry.
The relentless efforts of the Union and State governments have also resulted in ensuring provision of tap water supply in 8.67 lakh (84.35%) schools and 8.96 lakh (80.34%) anganwadi centres in the country.
The relentless efforts of the Union and State governments have also resulted in ensuring provision of tap water supply in 8.67 lakh (84.35%) schools and 8.96 lakh (80.34%) anganwadi centres in the country.
In the 117 aspirational districts of our country, at the time of launch of the Mission, only 24.32 lakh (7.57%) household had access to tap water which has now increased to 1.54 Crore (48.00%). Three Aspirational districts from Telangana (Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Jayashankar Bhupalpalli and Bhadrabri Kothagudem) and 1 district each in Punjab (Moga), Haryana (Mewat) and Himachal Pradesh (Chamba) have reported 100% tap water coverage.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In the 117 aspirational districts of our country, at the time of launch of the Mission, only 24.32 lakh (7.57%) household had access to tap water which has now increased to 1.54 Crore (48.00%). Three Aspirational districts from Telangana (Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Jayashankar Bhupalpalli and Bhadrabri Kothagudem) and 1 district each in Punjab (Moga), Haryana (Mewat) and Himachal Pradesh (Chamba) have reported 100% tap water coverage.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In order to achieve long term sustainability of the schemes, community participation has from the very beginning been at the heart of planning, implementation, operations and maintenance of Rural Piped Water Supply schemes.
In order to achieve long term sustainability of the schemes, community participation has from the very beginning been at the heart of planning, implementation, operations and maintenance of Rural Piped Water Supply schemes.
“A total of 5.08 lakh Village Water & Sanitation Committees (VWSC)/ Pani Samitis have been constituted in the country. Also, 4.78 lakh VAPs have been prepared which detail the plans for drinking water source augmentation, greywater treatment and its reuse, and regular operation and maintenance of in-village water supply systems," said the ministry in a statement.
“A total of 5.08 lakh Village Water & Sanitation Committees (VWSC)/ Pani Samitis have been constituted in the country. Also, 4.78 lakh VAPs have been prepared which detail the plans for drinking water source augmentation, greywater treatment and its reuse, and regular operation and maintenance of in-village water supply systems," said the ministry in a statement.
Water Quality under this mission is a very important aspect. A total of 2,070 water testing laboratories have been developed, strengthened and empaneled in the country during the Mission period. As of date, more than 64 lakh water quality tests have been conducted in 4.51 lakh villages through water testing laboratories.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Water Quality under this mission is a very important aspect. A total of 2,070 water testing laboratories have been developed, strengthened and empaneled in the country during the Mission period. As of date, more than 64 lakh water quality tests have been conducted in 4.51 lakh villages through water testing laboratories.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Water quality testing labs of States/ UTs are now open for the public for testing water samples at nominal rates. Till now, 10.8 lakh rural women have also been trained to use Field Testing Kits (FTKs). Over, 58 lakh water quality tests have been conducted by trained women in 1.7 lakh villages using FTKs.
Water quality testing labs of States/ UTs are now open for the public for testing water samples at nominal rates. Till now, 10.8 lakh rural women have also been trained to use Field Testing Kits (FTKs). Over, 58 lakh water quality tests have been conducted by trained women in 1.7 lakh villages using FTKs.