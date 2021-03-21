More than 54% patients treated in Govt centres are women: Data

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

More than 50% of the patients that Ayushman Bharat- Health and Wellness Centres (AB-HWCs) have catered so far are women, according to the union health ministry’s data. While the planned target of operationalizing 70,000 AB-HWCs by 31st March 2021 has been realised ahead of time, about 41.35 crore people have accessed care in these AB-HWCs and about 54% of them are women.

This approach also aimed at realising India’s vision of Universal Health Coverage, the government said.

The HWCs also focus on wellness and healthy lifestyles through various activities. So far, these Centres have conducted 64.4 lakhs wellness sessions. Depending on the local context, States are undertaking various wellness activities including Yoga, local sports, Zumba (in NE States), etc. These centres also follow a calendar of 39 health promotion days spread over a year.

Preventive Health Care is the essential component of the services delivered through HWCs. Population enumeration of population of more than 30 years of age through Community Based Assessment Checklist (CBAC) is done through community health workers (ASHA and ANMs) and based on risk stratification, the screening of the individuals for NCDs have been carried out.

“The identified individuals with the chronic conditions are put on treatment with necessary follow-up. So far, 9.1 crore screenings for Hypertension, 7.4 crores screenings for Diabetes, 4.7 crore screenings for oral cancer, 2.4 crores screenings for Breast Cancer in women and 1.7 crore screenings for cervical cancer in women have been done," the union health ministry said in a statement.

More than 9.45 lakh Teleconsultations have also been done at the HWCs, according to the union health ministry. During the covid-19 pandemic, AB-HWCs undertook the public health action related to COVID prevention and enabling non-COVID essential health services. "About 75% of total NCD Screenings have been conducted during this COVID period (between 1st February 2020 to till date) itself, showing the confidence reposed by people in these AB-HWCs during the present public health challenge," the union health ministry said.

The AB-HWC have also expanded service packages such as care in pregnancy and child Birth, Neonatal and Infant health care services, childhood and adolescent health care services, family planning, contraceptive services and other reproductive health care services, management of communicable diseases, general out-patient care for acute simple illnesses and minor ailments, screening, prevention, control and management of non-communicable diseases and chronic communicable diseases like tuberculosis and leprosy. Other services expanded under the scheme are basic oral health care, screening and basic management of mental Health ailments, care for common ophthalmic and ENT problem, elderly and palliative health care services and emergency medical services including burns and trauma.

