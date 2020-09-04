Subscribe
Home >News >India >More than 6.15 lakh people fined for COVID-19 rule violations in Rajasthan
In this reference photo, a police constable issues a challan to a commuter for flouting lockdown norms, in Guwahati, Saturday, Aug 22, 2020.

More than 6.15 lakh people fined for COVID-19 rule violations in Rajasthan

1 min read . 06:00 PM IST PTI

More than 6.15 lakh people have been slapped with fine, totalling over 9 crore, in Rajasthan for violation of guidelines against the novel coronavirus such as wearing of mask and maintaining social distancing

The fines were collected under the Rajasthan Epidemic Ordinance, Director General of Police (Crime) M L Lather said.

He said that so far 7,966 persons have been arrested for violating prohibitory and quarantine norms by registering 3,634 FIRs.

Under the Motor Vehicles Act, challan was issued to 9.05 lakh vehicle owners and 1.65 lakh vehicles were seized. More than 16.37 crore fine has been recovered from them.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

