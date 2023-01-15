More than 60 airports under UDAN scheme to get comprehensive security cover

In a move to ensure the security of domestic air passengers, traveling from small air terminals across India, the government is beefing up the security measures around more than 60 airports in tier 2 and tier 3 cities under the Centre's regional connectivity scheme UDAN. The airports will be brought under the comprehensive anti-terror cover of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel, with the deployment of more than 1,600 troops.

