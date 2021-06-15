New Delhi: Out of the total 69,995 vaccination centres so far classified by states on Co-WIN as rural or urban, 71% of centres are located in rural areas. Further, vaccination per million population in tribal districts is higher than the national average, government data showed.

Regarding coverage of vaccination, 128 out of 176 tribal districts are performing better than all India average, as per data available on Co-WIN as of 3 June. More walk-in vaccinations are happening in tribal districts compared to the national average. Gender ratio for people vaccinated is also better in tribal districts.

Urging people to get vaccinated, the government said that pre-registration for vaccination through online mode and prior booking of appointment is not mandatory to avail of vaccination services.

“Anyone, aged 18 years or more, can directly go to the nearest vaccination Center where vaccinator performs the on-site registration and provides vaccination in the same visit. This is also popularly known as 'walk-ins'," the union health ministry said in a statement.

“The facilitated registration through the Common Service Centers (CSCs) on Co-WIN, is just one of the many modes of registration on Co-WIN. The facilitators such as health workers or ASHAs, also mobilize beneficiaries in rural areas and those residing in urban slums, for on-site registration and vaccination directly at the nearest vaccination centers. The facility for assisted registrations through the 1075 Help Line has also been operationalized," the government said.

Out of the total 24.84 crore vaccine doses recorded on Co-WIN as on 13 June, 19.84 crore doses (nearly 80% of all vaccine doses) have been administered through onsite/walk-in vaccination, it said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.