NEW DELHI : More than 8,400 people from Myanmar crossed into India after the February coup, and of them almost 6,000 have been sent back, the Indian defence ministry said in a statement in the Rajya Sabha.

Responding to a question on infiltration attempts across India’s international border, the ministry said, "Post the 1 February military coup…8,486 Myanmar nationals/refugees crossed over into India, of which 5,796 were pushed back, and 2,690 are still in India."

Myanmar has seen protests by its people since the military rulers there dismissed the Aung San Suu Kyi government and took power. According to media reports, some law enforcement officials and civilians had crossed into Mizoram and taken shelter there following the protests and the subsequent crackdown.

According to the defence ministry, along the India-Pakistan border, there were 33 infiltration attempts, with 11 infiltrators killed and 20 apprehended till 30 June this year. India accuses Pakistan of pushing in terrorists into India to stoke unrest and terrorism, especially in Kashmir. The two countries in February agreed to observe a ceasefire that first came into effect in November 2003 but had frayed in recent years.

Along the Bangladesh border, there were 441 attempts at infiltration, with one infiltrator killed and 740 being apprehended, the defence ministry statement said.

