More than 87,000 Indians gave up their citizenship till June, says S Jaishankar

More than 87,000 Indians gave up their citizenship till June, says S Jaishankar1 min read 22 Jul 2023, 08:02 AM IST
As many as 87,026 Indians have renounced their citizenship until June this year, and over 17.50 lakh people have given up Indian citizenship since 2011, according to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
Signalling a growing trend of settling in abroad among Indians, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that more as many as 87,026 Indians renounced their citizenship till June this year.
