Business News/ News / India/  More than 87,000 Indians gave up their citizenship till June, says S Jaishankar
More than 87,000 Indians gave up their citizenship till June, says S Jaishankar

 1 min read 22 Jul 2023, 08:02 AM IST Edited By Sharmila Bhadoria

As many as 87,026 Indians have renounced their citizenship until June this year, and over 17.50 lakh people have given up Indian citizenship since 2011, according to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

EAM S Jaishankar said that more than 87,000 Indians have renounced their citizenship till June this year (PTI)Premium
Signalling a growing trend of settling in abroad among Indians, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that more as many as 87,026 Indians renounced their citizenship till June this year.

In addition to this, more than 17.50 lakh people have given up their Indian citizenship since 2011, said S Jaishankar in a written reply.

In his reply, the EAM told the Lok Sabha that 2,25,620 Indians renounced their citizenship in 2022, 1,63,370 in 2021, 85,256 in 2020, 1,44,017 in 2019, 1,34,561 in 2018, 1,33,049 in 2017, 1,41,603 in 2016, 1,31,489 in 2015, 1,29,328 in 2014, 1,31,405 in 2013, 1,20,923 in 2012 and 1,22,819 in 2011.

He emphasised on the fact that a large number of Indian nationals are exploring the global workplace. Many of Indians who are going abroad for studies have chosen to take up foreign citizenship for reasons of personal convenience.

S Jaishankar also stressed upon the fact that the Indian community abroad is an asset to the nation. He said that the government has brought about a transformational change in its engagement with the diaspora.

"A successful, prosperous and influential diaspora is an advantage for India and our approach is to tap diaspora networks and utilise its reputation for national gain," he said.

Updated: 22 Jul 2023, 08:06 AM IST
