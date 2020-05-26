More than one in four jobless in rural areas amid migrant influx

NEW DELHI : More than one in four workers in rural India are unemployed and the situation may worsen with millions returning to the villages from the cities as the nationwide lockdown in place to check the spread of coronavirus causes large-scale job losses.

The rural job loss rate in the country rose to 25.09% in the week ended 24 May from 22.79% a week earlier, according to weekly job loss data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) issued on Monday. This even as the urban unemployment rate fell more than four percentage points in the same period.

The rural unemployment rate of 25.09% is the highest since India went into a lockdown on 25 March, except for the weeks ended 19 April and 3 May when it was more than 26%.

The rise in the rural unemployment rate in the past fortnight comes even as economic activity limps back to normalcy, with the government easing various curbs. However, labour economists believe it will take time for the unemployment scenario to return to pre-covid levels.

“You will see a see-saw between urban and rural unemployment rate over the next few months because of various factors, including demand, oversupply, and re-start of factories," said K. R. Shyam Sunder, a labour economist and professor at XLRI, Jamshedpur.

“Rural economy has not picked up and consumption revival will take time. Here, we are seeing a huge flow of workforce in the rural labour market, making the unemployment scenario a big headache for all," he said.

The Indian Railways has said that since 1 May it has already transported 3.5 million migrants through its ‘Shramik Special’ trains and is set to carry 3.6 million more in the next eight to 10 days. These numbers are in addition to the migrants who are walking back home or taking interstate bus services, creating an overall labour surplus in rural India.

On the positive side, the urban unemployment rate fell to 22.72% in the week ended 24 May from 26.95% a week earlier. This is the lowest job loss rate in a month, a likely outcome of factors such as reopening of standalone shops as well as factories in industrial belts with limited capacity.

Overall unemployment in India inched up to 24.34% in the week ended 24 May from 24.01% in the week ended 17 May, according to CMIE data.

