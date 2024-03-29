More trouble for AAP? Centre approves CBI probe against Satyendar Jain in extortion case
Former Delhi minister and AAP leader Satyendar Jain was accused of extorting ₹10 crore from conman Sukash Chandrashekhar as “protection money”.
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) accorded sanction for an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against jailed AAP leader Satyendar Jain under the Prevention of Corruption (POC) Act, sources told news agency ANI on Friday.
