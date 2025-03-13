Ranya Rao gold smuggling case: On Thursday, the Enforcement Directorate conducted raids at multiple locations in Bengaluru and other areas as part of a money laundering investigation tied to an alleged gold smuggling racket. According to official sources, PTI reported that this comes after actor Ranya Rao's arrest by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in Karnataka.

The sources added that a case has been registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), based on a recent Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) FIR and a DRI case involving the arrested actor.

Searches are being carried out at various locations across Karnataka, including Bengaluru.

Also Read | Actor Ranya Rao reveals she took notes on smuggling gold from YouTube: Report

Meanwhile, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has requested the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe the gold smuggling case involving actress Ranya Rao.

AS Ponnanna, legal advisor to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, commented, "CBI's jurisdiction in Karnataka is virtually non-existent unless the government permits it. To gain jurisdiction, they have classified the issue as multi-state and involved central government officials under a central law. Therefore, they are here to investigate, and let them do so. The CBI has the authority to look into all aspects of the case."

Also Read | Wagah OTT release: Where to watch Ranya Rao movie online

Notably, Ranya Rao, arrested on March 3 by the DRI at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, faces charges of smuggling 14.8 kilograms of gold from Dubai.

Ranya, the stepdaughter of DGP K. Ramachandra Rao, was presented before a special court judge on the evening of March 4 for financial offences. Before her custody transfer, she underwent a medical examination at Bowring Hospital in Bengaluru.

During the questioning, she claimed that her trip to Dubai was for business purposes. However, authorities suspect her visit was connected to the illegal importation of gold. She was initially remanded to DRI custody until March 10, and her detention was extended until March 24.