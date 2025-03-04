More trouble for Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi? Son Farhan Azmi detained by Goa Police

Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi's son, Abu Farhan Azmi, has reportedly been detained by the Goa Police following an argument with two Goan locals over how his vehicle was being driven. According to media reports, Farhan allegedly flashed his licensed gun and issued threats during the altercation. This incident comes on a day MLA Abu Azmi is facing severe backlash for his remarks on Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

Abu Farhan Azmi is also the husband of Bollywood actor Ayesha Takia.

The two locals, Zeon Fernandes and Joseph Fernandes, and Azmi’s driver Sham were also detained on charges of “fighting in a public place, thereby disturbing public peace” in North Goa’s Candolim, according to an Indian Express report.

Advertisement

The report added that all four were released shortly after an offence was registered at Calangute police station and notices were issued under Section 35 of the BNSS.

The Goa Police received a phone call at 11.12 pm on Monday at the police control room in Panaji regarding a fight near Newton Super Market in Candolim.

The Indian Express report citing the Goa Police said that Farhan Azmi, his teenage son and his driver were travelling in a Mercedes SUV and when they took a turn near the supermarket, two locals, who were in a vehicle behind them, got into an argument with Azmi, claiming his car “took a turn without using or signalling indicator” while changing a lane.

The two men were returning from attending the carnival, the police said.

Advertisement

Also Read | Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske files complaint against Abu Azmi for Aurangzeb praise

Police officials said they are looking into claims by some eyewitnesses that Azmi told the men he is “the son of an MLA”, hinting at his Samajwadi Party MLA father Abu Azmi.

As the argument escalated, the family members of the two men and a group of locals arrived and asked Farhan Azmi and his driver to step out of the car, IE reported.

In a statement, the Goa Police said, “Both the parties involved in the altercation were brought to the police station. The parties were given the opportunity to file complaints, but both refused to do so. As per the protocol, they were sent for medical examination at the district hospital in Mapusa, but they refused the medical examination."

Advertisement

"Abu Farhan Azmi produced a valid arms licence, issued by the concerned authority, along with a permit to carry the firearm in Goa. Since the individuals involved were fighting in a public place, disturbing public peace, and causing affray, a complaint was filed by PSI Paresh Sinari of Calangute police station.” the statement added.