CPI may hit 6.2% by end of Q2, says Morgan Stanley3 min read 02 Aug 2023, 09:36 PM IST
The investment bank said despite its core inflation forecast for India remaining unchanged, it maintains the base case of a shallow rate cut cycle from Jan-March 2024.
NEW DELHI : Morgan Stanley on Wednesday said it expects India’s retail inflation to leap to 6.2% at the end of the quarter ending September, against its previous forecast of 5.5%, due to higher prices of food. However, the consumer price index (CPI) is expected to moderate to 5-6% in the second half of FY24.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×