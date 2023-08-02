CPI may hit 6.2% by end of Q2, says Morgan Stanley

“The upside is primarily being driven by (an) increase in food inflation, mainly reflecting higher inflation in vegetables and somewhat in pulses and cereals. We expect core inflation to remain unchanged and largely range-bound around 5.0-5.2%," the report said. “Beyond QE (quarter ending) Sep-23, we expect inflation to track between 5-6%, driven by changes in food inflation. Indeed, vegetable prices tend to be volatile with a short cropping cycle and can potentially correct swiftly."