Morgan Stanley revises expectation from upcoming RBI policy

Even as global commodity prices continues to remain above the pre- pandemic level, Morgan Stanley expects the current account deficit to track near 10-year high of 5% of GDP by end September -22. "While the CAD has widened, a turn in FII flows in Aug, alongside FX intervention by RBI (FX reserves are down US$20.8bn since July end) have helped to keep the currency steady. We expect the CAD to narrow to around 3% of GDP in QE Dec-22," it said.

