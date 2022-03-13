Morgan Stanley trims India's GDP growth forecast to 7.9% for fiscal 2022-23

As per Stanley, India is impacted through three key channels such as higher prices for oil and other commodities; trade, and tighter financial conditions, influencing business/investment sentiment. Thereby, the American financial services provider said, "Building in higher oil prices, we trim our F23 GDP growth forecast 50bps, to 7.9%, lift our CPI inflation forecast to 6%, and expect the current account deficit to widen to a 10-year high of 3% of GDP."

