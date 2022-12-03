Morgan Stanley VP chases down mobile robber on Mumbai roads, hands him to cops

Morgan Stanley VP chases down mobile robber on Mumbai roads, hands him to cops1 min read . 08:44 AM IST
Morgan Stanley group vice president chased down and caught the robber who snatched his cell phone
A high drama was witnessed on a Mumbai road recently when a vice president of a global investment company chased down a thief who stole his cell phone.
According to a report by Hindustan Times, Livemint's sister publication, the incident happened at Jogeshwari Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR), Mumbai on Wednesday evening.
41-year-old Sudhanshu Nivsarkar, vice president with Morgan Stanley group chased down and caught the robber who snatched his cell phone. He later handed the thief over to the police.
On Wednesday, Nivsarkar took an autorickshaw from the Hub Mall in Goregaon to go to his residence.
He later got stuck in a traffic jam near the National Security Guard (NSG) base on the Jogeshwari Vikhroli Link Road.
Nivsarkar was holding his cell phone in his left hand while sitting in the auto-rickshaw and suddenly, a thief appeared and suddenly snatched it, and started running.
The Morgan Stanley VP immediately leaped out of the auto and ran after him.
After a few minutes, he caught up with the robber, but the latter pushed him. Nivsarkar refused to give up and resumed his chase as soon as he regained his balance.
The chase continued for several minutes till the thief tripped and fell.
Later the passers-by also came rushing to help.
The information was relayed to the Powai police station. And, the cops took the accused into custody and recovered the phone from him.
He was identified as Sagar Thakur (32), a resident of the Saki Vihar Road in Powai.
