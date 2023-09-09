Morocco reels after hardest quake in 120 years, death toll crosses 10001 min read 09 Sep 2023, 08:09 PM IST
Over 1000 dead, 1200 injured in Morocco earthquake; search and rescue operations continue.
More than a thousand people have been confirmed killed after a 6.8 magnitude earthquake rocked Morocco on Friday night. The rare quake is considered to be the ‘biggest in more than 120 years’ and left a massive trail of death and destruction in its wake. Search operations continue in and around the historic city of Marrakech and more than 1200 people have been found injured.