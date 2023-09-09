More than a thousand people have been confirmed killed after a 6.8 magnitude earthquake rocked Morocco on Friday night. The rare quake is considered to be the ‘biggest in more than 120 years’ and left a massive trail of death and destruction in its wake. Search operations continue in and around the historic city of Marrakech and more than 1200 people have been found injured.

An official statement on Saturday evening confirmed that the death toll had now touched 1,037 with another 1,204 people injured. Of the latter, 721 are in a critical condition. While efforts to clear roads for search and rescue operations are underway, relief teams have been hindered by debris. According to reports rescue workers have been struggling to reach the worst-affected areas.

The massive quake struck a mountainous area 72 kilometres southwest of the tourist hotspot at 11:11 pm (local time) on Friday. Strong tremors were also felt in the coastal cities of Rabat, Casablanca and Essaouira.

ALSO READ: Morocco Earthquake: ‘India ready to offer all possible assistance', says PM Modi

Videos and pictures shared on social media showed mountains of rubble and dust clouds as walls gave way to the earthquake's intensity. In other posts, frightened locals could be seen fleeing into the street and out of nearby buildings in search of safety.

Several countries have since reached out to offer support and aid flights and supplies remain on stand by in case of a request from Morocco. Even Algeria which cut ties and closed borders with its neighbour two years ago has voiced support and said it will open air space to aid flights.

According to an Al Jazeera report, the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Department has placed two hundred and sixty-five members of medical, relief, and search and rescue agencies on alert. It has also allocated a thousand tents for transportation to Morocco if they receive a request from the authorities in Rabat.

(With inputs from agencies)