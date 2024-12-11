In a tragic incident, a newly married man from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh took his life after recovery agents of an online loan app sent morphed photos of him and his wife along with abusive messages to his contacts list.

The incident occurred on December 7 but came to light on Tuesday, according to Times of India.

The man, identified as S Narendra, had married his girlfriend Akhila earlier this year. Narendra, a fisherman, lived with his wife in Visakhapatnam.

Due to rough sea conditions prevailing over the past few months, he was unable to go fishing, which pushed him into debt.

To cover his household expenses, Narendra borrowed ₹2,000 from a loan app. Soon after, recovery agents from the online app began harassing him for repayment, sending him abusive messages.

They even morphed photos of him and his wife with a price quote. These images were sent to his contacts, including friends and family.

When Akhila saw the images, she confronted her husband and learned about the loan. The couple agreed to repay the full amount, but the harassment continued.

Soon, people began approaching him, calling him, and asking him about the photo.

Heartbroken and humiliated, Narendra committed suicide.

After the incident, friends and family of Narendra lodged a complaint with the police, demanding strict action against the accused, reported TOI.

Third incident this week This is the third incident in Andhra Pradesh this week. In Nandyal district, a young woman harassed by loan app agents attempted suicide but was saved just in the nick of time by the police.

Loan apps offer quick loans with minimal paperwork, but their aggressive and inhumane recovery methods have been frequently criticised.